TV Land Renews ‘The Exes'

TV Land has renewed comedy The Exes for a fourth season, the network announced Monday. The new 12-episode season will premiere this summer.

The finale for the third and current season of The Exes is scheduled to air Feb. 26. This season the show has averaged 1.3 million total viewers in Nielsen live-plus-seven numbers.

Mark Reisman is executive producer of The Exes along with Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Franco Bario is co-executive producer. Executive producers for TV Land are Larry W. Jones and Keith Cox.