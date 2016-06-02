TV Land Picks Up Melissa McCarthy Pilot ‘Nobodies’

TV Land has picked up Melissa McCarthy’s Nobodies with a 12-episode first season. MadTV alumnus Michael McDonald is the executive producer and showrunner, and the comedy is executive produced and written by Groundlings alums Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras. The humor trio will also star.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are executive producing Nobodies through their production company, On The Day, with Falcone directing and guest-starring in the pilot.

The show revolves around three friends who try desperately to land one of their famous friends for a feature script that they've developed. Pilot guest stars include Jason Bateman, Maya Rudolph, Jim Rash and Nat Faxon.

“The initial pitch for Nobodies was really funny, and man, did they ever deliver a pilot that is so honest and bold that it’ll make you laugh and cringe at the same time,” said Keith Cox, executive VP, development and original programming at TV Land.

JAX Media’s Tony Hernandez will executive produce the series for TV Land, expanding a partnership that includes Younger and The Jim Gaffigan Show.

"Working with our hilarious and talented friends Rachel, Hugh and Larry is a complete joy,” said McCarthy and Falcone jointly. “Adding a person of Mike’s caliber and a network as supportive as TV Land is truly a dream come true."