TV Land Picks Up 'Hot in Cleveland' For a Third Season

TV Landhas picked up its hit sitcom Hot in Cleveland for a

22-episode third season, the network announced Monday.

The sitcom, which will begin production on its new season this summer, has

become the highest-rated and most-watched series in the history of the network,

TV Land said. It most recently garnered a 1.6 among adults 25-54 (TVLand's

target audience), a 2.0 among women 25-54 and an average of 3.2 million total

viewers.

"The chemistry that this cast has with each

other is undeniable so we are excited to bring ‘Hot in Cleveland' back for

another season," said Larry W. Jones, president of TV Land. "Our viewers

will be thrilled with all that is in store for next season - amazing storylines, smart and hilarious writing

and even more beloved guest stars!"