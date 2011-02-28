TV Land Picks Up 'Hot in Cleveland' For a Third Season

TV Landhas picked up its hit sitcom Hot in Cleveland for a

22-episode third season, the network announced Monday.

The sitcom, which will begin production on its new season this summer, has

become the highest-rated and most-watched series in the history of the network,

TV Land said. It most recently garnered a 1.6 among adults 25-54 (TVLand's

target audience), a 2.0 among women 25-54 and an average of 3.2 million total

viewers.

"The chemistry that this cast has with each

other is undeniable so we are excited to bring â€˜Hot in Cleveland' back for

another season," said Larry W. Jones, president of TV Land. "Our viewers

will be thrilled with all that is in store for next season - amazing storylines, smart and hilarious writing

and even more beloved guest stars!"