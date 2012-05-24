TVLand Orders Pilots From Silverman, Stuber
TV Land continues
to beef up its original programming slate, ordering comedy pilots from Ben
Silverman and Scott Stuber on Thursday.
I'm Not Dead
Yet,
adapted from the Israeli format Zanzuri, is a single-camera comedy about
a man who, after finding out he has a fatal heart condition, begins to live
life to the fullest. I'm Not Dead Yet is from Silverman's Electus, and
will be executive produced by Silverman and Jimmy Fox.
Scott Stuber's Brothers-in-Law
is a multicamera offering that focuses on the dynamic between a husband and the
eccentric fiancé of his wife's twin sister. Stuber will executive produce along
with Bill Martin and Mick Schiff.
"With these pilot
orders, TV Land continues down a path to build its own library of original
sitcoms that will be paired up with some of the best sitcoms ever made," said
Larry W. Jones, president, TV Land. "This year, we are expanding beyond the
multicamera format -- which has been so successful for us -- to include one
single-camera project. This is very exciting for TV Land as we continue to
grow."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.