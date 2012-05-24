TVLand Orders Pilots From Silverman, Stuber

TV Land continues

to beef up its original programming slate, ordering comedy pilots from Ben

Silverman and Scott Stuber on Thursday.

I'm Not Dead

Yet,

adapted from the Israeli format Zanzuri, is a single-camera comedy about

a man who, after finding out he has a fatal heart condition, begins to live

life to the fullest. I'm Not Dead Yet is from Silverman's Electus, and

will be executive produced by Silverman and Jimmy Fox.

Scott Stuber's Brothers-in-Law

is a multicamera offering that focuses on the dynamic between a husband and the

eccentric fiancé of his wife's twin sister. Stuber will executive produce along

with Bill Martin and Mick Schiff.

"With these pilot

orders, TV Land continues down a path to build its own library of original

sitcoms that will be paired up with some of the best sitcoms ever made," said

Larry W. Jones, president, TV Land. "This year, we are expanding beyond the

multicamera format -- which has been so successful for us -- to include one

single-camera project. This is very exciting for TV Land as we continue to

grow."