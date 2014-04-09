TV Land Orders New ‘Candid Camera’

TV Land will revive Candid Camera with a new co-production from Electus and Peter Funt’s Candid Camera Inc., the network announced Wednesday.

Ten episodes of the new series have been ordered and will begin airing this summer.

“A remake of Candid Camera is the perfect addition to our portfolio of original series,” said TV Land President Larry W. Jones. “The show is full of joyful laughter that catches you off guard and leaves you in high spirits—exactly the outlook that our brand embodies.”

The show will be executive produced by Funt and Electus’ Ben Silverman. Funt, son of Candid Camera creator Alan Funt, will also serve as host. Jones and Keith Cox will executive produce for TV Land.