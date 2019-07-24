TV Land Orders More ‘Younger’

TV Land has ordered a seventh season of Darren Star series Younger. The comedy-drama, about an editor who lied about her age to land her dream job in publishing, is in the midst of its sixth season, which began June 12.

“Season after season, Younger has continued to reach new heights and build an incredibly loyal fan base,” said Keith Cox, president, development and production, Paramount Network and TV Land. “We love this talented and amazing cast and can’t wait to see what Darren has in store for season seven.”

Star created the show. The cast includes Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella and Peter Hermann.

Season six sees Kelsey (Duff) leaning into her new role as publisher at Millennial Print, while Liza (Foster) and Charles (Hermann) get acclimated to their new normal now that Charles is no longer running the business.

Younger shoots at Silvercup Studios in New York. Star executive produces with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media, along with Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown.