TV Land Orders Fifth Season of 'Hot in Cleveland'

TV Land has renewed Hot in Cleveland for a fifth season, the network said on Wednesday.

The 24-episode order will push TV Land past 100 episodes. In January, the show was sold into syndication by CBS Television

Distribution to stations in 92% of the United States for a September

2014 launch.

The series has averaged 2.8 million viewers since its premiere back in June 2010.

"This is an incredible milestone for the show and for TV Land," said TV Land president Larry W. Jones. "To have our first scripted sitcom make it to the syndication level is a huge accomplishment. We have a brilliant creative team both in front of and behind the camera. We are so proud to be on this exciting ride with them."

New episodes begin airing June 19 with a live premiere telecast at 10 p.m. ET.