TV Land Lines Up 'Hot In Cleveland' Marathon On Jan. 1

TV Land viewers can start 2011 off with their favorite women from Cleveland.

The network will present a Hot in Cleveland

marathon on Jan. 1 from 8 p.m. to midnight, featuring six episodes,

including the pilot, which will kick things off. The stunt will end with

a one-hour "Behind the Hotness" special, featuring brand new cast

interviews, bloopers and clips showcasing guest star appearances by the

likes of Tim Conway, Joe Jonas, Huey Lewis, Susan Lucci, Carl Reiner and

more. It also includes a preview of the show's upcoming sophomore

campaign.

The original series, starring Betty White, Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendy Malick, was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for ensemble in a comedy series, while the former, everybody's favorite octogenarian, received a best comedy actress nod from SAG.

A

DVD of the first season becomes available on Jan. 11, eight days before

the premiere of the second season on TV Land at 10 p.m.