TV Land Inks Darren Star to Overall Deal

TV Land has inked an overall deal with producer Darren Star, creator of the network’s comedy Younger, to have him develop another project. Star’s pop culture creations include Melrose Place and Sex and the City.

Addressing media buyers at its upfront event in New York, TV Land, part of Viacom, also announced an adaptation of the film The First Wives Club, a Paramount Television project written by Rebecca Addelman (New Girl) and produced by Jenny Bicks (Sex and the City); as well as an untitled pilot based on the life of Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame. Veteran producers John Wells and John Riggi are involved in the Richards project, which is set in the ‘70s.

“Looking ahead, we’re developing shows that are funny but also embrace real dramatic moments,” said Keith Cox, TV Land executive VP of development and original programming. “We’re fortunate to be working with such amazing collaborators as we continue to reinvent the network.”

TV Land held its wingding at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. The network also announced a second season renewal of the series Teachers. TV Land’s other comedies include The Jim Gaffigan Show, Impastor and Lopez, which stars comedian George Lopez and debuts March 30.

A pilot for the Melissa McCarthy-Ben Falcone produced comedy Nobodies is shooting in Los Angeles.

The second season of Younger wraps March 23. It's coming back for a third season.