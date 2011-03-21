TV Land Greenlights Two New Sitcoms

TV Land has picked up two new sitcoms - Happily Divorced and The Exes

- and renewed its freshman comedy Retired

at 35 for a second season, the network announced Monday. Each series has a

10-episode order.

The net is also upping the third season of Hot in Cleveland to 24 episodes, to

premiere in June.

"We are so thrilled to be working with top comedic talent,

both behind the scenes and in front of the camera," states Keith Cox, executive

VP, development and original programming, TV Land. "The talented writers on our

sitcoms are giving us material that is fresh and fun and it is clearly

connecting with our audience. We're so excited to continue down this

path."

Happily Divorced

stars Fran Drescher as a Los Angeles florist beginning to date after finding

out her husband of 18 years is gay. Series is slated for a June 15 premiere.

The Exes (working

title) follows three divorced men (Donald Faison, Wayne Knight and David Alan

Basche) who live together in an apartment across the hall from their divorce

lawyer/landlord (Kristen Johnson).