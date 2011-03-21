TV Land Greenlights Two New Sitcoms
TV Land has picked up two new sitcoms - Happily Divorced and The Exes
- and renewed its freshman comedy Retired
at 35 for a second season, the network announced Monday. Each series has a
10-episode order.
The net is also upping the third season of Hot in Cleveland to 24 episodes, to
premiere in June.
"We are so thrilled to be working with top comedic talent,
both behind the scenes and in front of the camera," states Keith Cox, executive
VP, development and original programming, TV Land. "The talented writers on our
sitcoms are giving us material that is fresh and fun and it is clearly
connecting with our audience. We're so excited to continue down this
path."
Happily Divorced
stars Fran Drescher as a Los Angeles florist beginning to date after finding
out her husband of 18 years is gay. Series is slated for a June 15 premiere.
The Exes (working
title) follows three divorced men (Donald Faison, Wayne Knight and David Alan
Basche) who live together in an apartment across the hall from their divorce
lawyer/landlord (Kristen Johnson).
