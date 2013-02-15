TV Land Greenlights Kirstie Alley Sitcom
TV Land on Friday announced it has greenlit Kirstie's New
Show.
The series (formerly titled Giant Baby) stars Kirstie Alley as a Broadway star whose son, who
she gave up at birth, attempts to reconnect with her. Kirstie's New Show
will reunite Alley with former Cheers costar Rhea Perlman. Former Seinfeld
actor Michael Richards also stars. The network has ordered 12 episodes for a
fall premiere.
"This cast is a TV Land dream team of stars. Seeing
them all together is truly mind-blowing," said TV Land president Larry W.
Jones. "This series pick-up reaffirms our commitment to making broadcast
quality original programming for a network whose brand stands for timeless
entertainment."
Kirstie's New Show is written and executive produced
by Marco Pennette and is also executive produced by Alley and Jason Weinberg.
Jones and Keith Cox serve as executive producers for TV Land.
