TV Land Green-Lights ‘Cougar’ Dating Show

TV Land gave the green light to an untitled project from The Bachelor and High School Reunion creator Mike Fleiss. The dating series will take an older woman (the cougar) and have her vie for the affections of a bevy of younger men.

"We are thrilled to unleash this wild project onto TV Land's schedule and join other successful and fun-filled shows like High School Reunion from Mike Fleiss," executive vice president of original programming and production Keith Cox said in a statement. "The TV Land audience is looking for entertainment with interesting and compelling story lines -- something Fleiss has proven he can deliver to our audience."

The series, set to premiere on TV Land in early 2009, is part of the network’s programming strategy to appeal to viewers in their 40s and 50s. Fleiss’ last show for the network, High School Reunion, posted double-digit gains in that demo and triple-digit gains among those 25-54.