TVLand Extends 'Happily Divorced's Second Season
TV Land has picked
up an additional 12 episodes for the second season of Happily Divorced,
bringing the total count to 24 for the show's sophomore run.
The first half of
season two is currently airing Wednesdays at 10:30
p.m.
"We are thrilled
to continue our relationship with Fran and the rest of the amazing cast and
crew on Happily Divorced," said TV Land president Larry W. Jones. "This
show uses humor brilliantly to communicate and relate with the audience.
We feel so fortunate to have a show that can create social change through
laughter."
The back-order of
season two will debut later this year.
