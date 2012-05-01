TVLand Extends 'Happily Divorced's Second Season

TV Land has picked

up an additional 12 episodes for the second season of Happily Divorced,

bringing the total count to 24 for the show's sophomore run.

The first half of

season two is currently airing Wednesdays at 10:30

p.m.

"We are thrilled

to continue our relationship with Fran and the rest of the amazing cast and

crew on Happily Divorced," said TV Land president Larry W. Jones. "This

show uses humor brilliantly to communicate and relate with the audience.

We feel so fortunate to have a show that can create social change through

laughter."

The back-order of

season two will debut later this year.