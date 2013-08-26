TV Land Cancels 'Happily Divorced'
TV Land has opted to end its relationship with comedy series
Happily Divorced after two seasons, a
network spokesperson confirmed.
The series starring The
Nanny alum Fran Drescher ended its second season in February to 1.1 million
viewers, down from the 2.4 million that tuned into its series premiere in 2011.
Based on Drescher's life, the series starred her as a woman
who begins dating again after her husband of 18 years comes out as gay.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.