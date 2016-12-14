TV Land Cancels Comedy ‘Impastor’

The TV Land comedy Impastor has been canceled after two seasons. The show centered on Buddy, a scuzzy slacker with gambling debts who tries to escape his former life by assuming the identity of a gay pastor. Michael Rosenbaum played the lead.

Rosenbaum spilled the news on Twitter. Tweeted @mrosenbaum711:

"Sad 2 say IMPASTOR won't be getting a 3rd Season.Feel blessed 2 have worked with such amazing people.Thx guys 4 all the love @impastortv."

Executive producers on the show were Rosenbaum, Christopher Vane, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, and Rob Greenberg.

“We want to thank the incredibly talented cast, producers and crew of Impastor for their hard work over the past two exciting seasons,” said Keith Cox, president, development and production for TV Land.

Amidst this misstep, TV Land has been focused on growing its originals slate with shows such as Younger, Lopez and Teachers.