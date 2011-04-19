TV Land Awards Draws 2 Million Viewers

A star-studded lineup featuring Bill Cosby, John Travolta and Michael J. Foxx helped the April 17 TV Land Awards set an audience viewing record with 2 million watchers.

The ninth annual TV Land Awards show posted a 20% audience increase over last year's edition, according to network officials. Within TV Land's core 25-54 audience the show averaged 856,000 viewers, an increase of 16%. Also the 503,000 adult women 25 to 54 who tuned in was up 30% from last year, according to network officials.

The TV Land Awards honored Travolta and the cast of Welcome Back, Kotter, Foxx and the cast of Family Ties, and Cosby and the cast of The Cosby Show, as well as the cast of The Facts of Life. The show also presented awards to talk show host Regis Philbin and music duo Daryl Hall and John Oates.