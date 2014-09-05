TV Land Adds 12 More Episodes to Season 4 of ‘The Exes’

TV Land is renewing The Exes for 12 additional episodes, announced network president Larry W. Jones on Friday. The dozen extra episodes will be part of the sitcom’s fourth season, which is currently in production and due to premiere on Nov. 5 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. That brings the season total to 24.

“Everything we’ve seen from the upcoming season of The Exes is telling us it’s going to be the best one yet,” Jones said. “Last week, we crossed the 50th episode threshold, and we thought – these episodes are SO good, let’s keep them going!”

The Exes — which stars Donald Faison, Wayne Knight, David Alan Basche, Kelly Stables and Kristen Johnston — centers around three divorced men, who share an apartment in New York City, and their divorce attorney. On the upcoming fourth season, guest star Leah Remini is set to return as Stuart’s (Basche) sister, who has decided to stay in town.

Mark Reisman (Frasier) executive produces the show along with Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis (Reba, Titus) as well as co-executive producer Franco Bario. For TV Land, Jones and Keith Cox executive produce.