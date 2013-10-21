For TV Horror, Many Pros To ‘The Con’

Click here to read more from the cover story.

Everyone knows about San Diego’s annual popculture

geekfest, the original Comic Con, but

its New York sibling has grown into a powerful

platform for the TV business. And no genre

benefited this year more than horror, with

packed sessions for The Walking Dead and

Sleepy Hollow headlining the bill.

Attendance at this year’s edition reached

133,000 (many of those in costume), up from

just 33,000 in 2006 for the four-day confab in

the cavernous Javits Center.

Taking advantage of the pre-Halloween perch,

Starz mounted an ambitious promotion at a

townhouse near the Javits where Sleep No More,

the Off-Broadway show that reworks Macbeth, is

performed. The event was a promo stunt for the

pay network’s upcoming pirate series Black Sails,

which is a prequel to Treasure Island. Panels also

focused on broadcast series Marvel’s Agents of

S.H.I.E.L.D., Person of Interest and The Following.

The fans were the sole focus throughout,

with huge bursts of applause and whoops

replacing deep thoughts. (The Con could never

be mistaken for TED.) The San Diego ritual is so

fan-driven that unmet expectations from highstakes

series or films can taint a property’s

early marketing campaigns. But those on hand

in New York to promote wore the responsibility

lightly. Jeph Loeb, head of TV for Marvel, led

fans in a chant of “Coulson lives!” before an advance

screening of the show’s Oct. 15 episode.

Andrew Lincoln of The Walking Dead eagerly

signed a leg tattoo one male fan had gotten of

his character. Michael Cudlitz, a new cast member

in the just-launched season four, posed as

a fan and profanely heckled his castmates from

the audience before jumping onstage.

Though held on a smaller stage, the Sleepy

Hollow panel also whipped up a frenzy. Clips

from previous episodes of the Fox series were

screened, along with a rough cut of the first

eight minutes of an episode set to air Nov. 4.

Sleepy Hollow executive producer Len Wiseman

said New York Comic Con was an ideal

place to spread the word about the show, which

was this season’s first pickup by a network. “I

feel like it’s as relevant as you can get,” he said.

“This show has everything from mythology to a

twisted sort of time travel aspect to it, the creature

aspect, horror, fantasy. It has a lot of things

that I think are sort of the core of what Comic

Con is all about.”