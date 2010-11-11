TV Guide Network Reveals ‘The Nail Files'
TV Guide Network announced Wednesday that it
has greenlit its first original reality docu-soap, The Nail Files. The six-episode series is set to bow in mid-2011.
The
Nail Files is created and produced by Sally Ann Salsano and 495 Productions,
the team behind Jersey Shore. The
series follows entrepreneur Katie Cazorla through her life as a Hollywood nail
salon owner and relationship with music producer and writer Walter Afanasieff.
"The producers of Jersey Shore have once again come up
with a highly entertaining, non-scripted series capturing the fascinating lives
of colorful individuals, this time against the backdrop of Hollywood," said
Diane Robina, Executive Vice President, Programming and Marketing, TV Guide
Network. "The Nail Files is a
perfect fit for our audience, as it takes viewers on the star-powered fast
track of Katie's life of luxury, love and entrepreneurial adventures."
"I love working with
entertaining, raw, everyday people with some sass and a point of view," said
Sally Ann Salsano, President and Founder of 495 Productions. "Watching
Katie in her element both in and out of the salon wowed me. She grabbed
my attention the first time I met her. It's Katie's will to succeed and
confidence, do whatever it takes attitude, and lack of filter that will keep
audiences wondering what she will do or say next. I love her."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.