TV Guide Network Reveals ‘The Nail Files'

TV Guide Network announced Wednesday that it

has greenlit its first original reality docu-soap, The Nail Files. The six-episode series is set to bow in mid-2011.

The

Nail Files is created and produced by Sally Ann Salsano and 495 Productions,

the team behind Jersey Shore. The

series follows entrepreneur Katie Cazorla through her life as a Hollywood nail

salon owner and relationship with music producer and writer Walter Afanasieff.

"The producers of Jersey Shore have once again come up

with a highly entertaining, non-scripted series capturing the fascinating lives

of colorful individuals, this time against the backdrop of Hollywood," said

Diane Robina, Executive Vice President, Programming and Marketing, TV Guide

Network. "The Nail Files is a

perfect fit for our audience, as it takes viewers on the star-powered fast

track of Katie's life of luxury, love and entrepreneurial adventures."

"I love working with

entertaining, raw, everyday people with some sass and a point of view," said

Sally Ann Salsano, President and Founder of 495 Productions. "Watching

Katie in her element both in and out of the salon wowed me. She grabbed

my attention the first time I met her. It's Katie's will to succeed and

confidence, do whatever it takes attitude, and lack of filter that will keep

audiences wondering what she will do or say next. I love her."