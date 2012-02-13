TV Guide Network Renews 'Nail Files'

TV Guide Network has picked up original reality series Nail Files for a second season,

scheduled to premiere this summer.

Nail Files, from

executive producer SallyAnn Salsano and her team at 495 Productions, is set in The

Painted Nail salon and stars owner Katie Cazorla as she attempts to grow her brand. The series debuted in summer

2011 with TV Guide Network's highest ratings for an original series premiere.

"Nail Files

quickly found a loyal viewing audience on TV Guide Network and became one of

the most talked about new reality shows last summer among women," said Allen

Shapiro, TV Guide Network chairman. "We are pleased to bring back the series

with even more Hollywood celebrities, reality drama and intriguing characters."