TV Guide Network Renews 'Nail Files'
TV Guide Network has picked up original reality series Nail Files for a second season,
scheduled to premiere this summer.
Nail Files, from
executive producer SallyAnn Salsano and her team at 495 Productions, is set in The
Painted Nail salon and stars owner Katie Cazorla as she attempts to grow her brand. The series debuted in summer
2011 with TV Guide Network's highest ratings for an original series premiere.
"Nail Files
quickly found a loyal viewing audience on TV Guide Network and became one of
the most talked about new reality shows last summer among women," said Allen
Shapiro, TV Guide Network chairman. "We are pleased to bring back the series
with even more Hollywood celebrities, reality drama and intriguing characters."
