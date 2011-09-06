TV Guide Network Orders 'Wilson Phillips Project'

TV Guide Network has announced Tuesday a new original reality

series, The Wilison Phillips Project, that follows the members of the 90s female music group Wilson Phillips as

they set to return to the spotlight.

The series, premiering its pilot episode later this year,

will star bandmates Carnie Wilson, who serves as a judge on ABC's singingcompetition Karaoke Battle USA, Wendy Wilson and Chynna Phillips, who is slated

to compete in the upcoming season of Dancing

With the Stars. The trio also recently appeared in the 2011 film Bridesmaids.

"Our original

programming is bringing fans closer to their favorite celebrities, and our new

show with Wilson Phillips underscores this commitment," said Allen Shapiro,

chairman, TV Guide Network.

RelativityREAL will produce the show, with Jay Blumenfield and Tony Marsh serving as

executive producers. DSW Entertainment's David Simone and Winston Simone will

also executive produce.