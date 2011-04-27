TV Guide Network Developing Three Original Series

TV Guide Network Wednesday announced its original

programming slate for 2011-12 that includes three original series, three miniseries

and nine branded specials.

The series in development are an insider's guide to the biggest

television hows, movies and celebrities, produced by Michael Davies' Embassy

Row; Gossip Cop, based on the Website

of the same name, from Ish Entertainment; and a weekly recap show that will

take a comedic look back at the week in celebrity fashion produced by Full

Picture Entertainment.

The three new miniseries are Hollywood Crimes and Misdemeanors, Icons and Innovators and Moments

That Changed TV Forever. The one-hour specials include 25 Outrageous

Hollywood Urban Legends, TV's Best and Worst Bosses, and Hollywood's Most Notorious Feuds, all

scheduled to premiere in July 2011.