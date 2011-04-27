TV Guide Network Developing Three Original Series
TV Guide Network Wednesday announced its original
programming slate for 2011-12 that includes three original series, three miniseries
and nine branded specials.
The series in development are an insider's guide to the biggest
television hows, movies and celebrities, produced by Michael Davies' Embassy
Row; Gossip Cop, based on the Website
of the same name, from Ish Entertainment; and a weekly recap show that will
take a comedic look back at the week in celebrity fashion produced by Full
Picture Entertainment.
The three new miniseries are Hollywood Crimes and Misdemeanors, Icons and Innovators and Moments
That Changed TV Forever. The one-hour specials include 25 Outrageous
Hollywood Urban Legends, TV's Best and Worst Bosses, and Hollywood's Most Notorious Feuds, all
scheduled to premiere in July 2011.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.