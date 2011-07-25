TV Guide Network to Develop 'Hollywood Moms' Club'

TV Guide Network announced Monday the development of a new original series, Hollywood Moms' Club, starring Alison Sweeney and Ali Landry as they host dinner parties attended by celebrity friends and fellow mothers. The pilot episode of the series will air in November 2011.



Hollywood Moms' Club is based on the actual club "The Ali's" created by Sweeney and Landry in which they host themed pot-luck dinner parties for celebrity friends, where they swap food and intimate stories. The series will feature guest moms such as Denise Richards, who will appear in the pilot episode.



"Alison Sweeney and I started a supper club and invited our favorite celebrity mom friends, including Denise Richards, Brooke Burke, Nancy O'Dell, Holly Robinson Peete, Candace Cameron Bure, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna," said Landry. "We get together at each other's homes once a month for dinner, and they always lead to fun, unexpected moments and candid conversations between great friends."

The series will be produced by Ellen Rakieten Entertainment and RelativityREAL, with Landry and Sweeney also serving as executive producers.