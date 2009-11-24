TV Guide Network Buys Susan Boyle Doc

TV Guide Network has acquired the U.S. rights to the one-hour documentary film I Dreamed a Dream: The Susan Boyle Story. The cable channel will televise the film at 8 p.m. December 13, same day it premieres on Britain’s ITV1.

The film looks at the life of Boyle, who became a global sensation after her appearance on Britain’s Got Talent. It will also feature interviews with Boyle and some of her friends, performances with special guests, a preview of her upcoming CD and a finale featuring Boyle performing with the cast of the West End production of Les Miserables.

I Dreamed a Dream is from talkbackTHAMES, a production company owned by FremantleMedia, and Simon Cowell’s Syco TV.

“Susan Boyle is one of those rare personalities who has captivated millions of fans around the world with her undeniable vocal talent and incredible life story,” said Ryan O’Hara, President of TV Guide Network and TVGuide.com. “For the first time ever, fans will have an opportunity to see Susan Boyle shine on stage in her own spotlight, witness amazing musical performances in a concert setting, as well as gain insight into the challenges she overcame as she rose to an international phenomenon.”

