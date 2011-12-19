TV Guide Network to Bow 'Hollywood Moms Night,' 'Wilson Phillips' Reality Series in 2012

Capping a year of distribution gains, TV Guide Network is bringing more original programming into 2012.

TV Guide Network is pushing a pair of specials into reality series, green-lighting Hollywood Moms Night andWilson Phillips: Still Holding On. Both will bow in 2012, with the former expected to launch in March and the latter the following month. The launch of Wilson Phillips: Still Holding On is scheduled will coincide with the release of the group's new album, "Dedicated," by Sony Masterworks.

"We are pleased to expand our relationships with two of the most celebrated reality producers and deliver series that bring viewers closer to Hollywood life and celebrities," said Allen Shapiro, chairman of TV Guide Network, in announcing the pick-ups.

