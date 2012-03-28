TV Guide Net Lines UpTwo New Comedy Series
Furthering its push into original programming, TV Guide
Network will launch two new comedy series this summer -- a stand-up series
hosted by The Office's Kate Flannery
and a talk show with comedian Rove McManus.
The net has ordered 10 half-hour episodes of Flannery's StandUp in Stilettos, with each show --
shot in front of a live audience at a comedy club -- featuring three stand-up
comediennes whose acts focus on women.
The series will begin production in late April for a June 16 premiere.
TV Guide will also have the U.S. premiere of Rove LA, McManus' one-hour weekly
Australian talk show that interviews Hollywood's biggest stars. Ten episodes
will debut on July 21 and 13 all-new episodes will start taping in September
for a later airdate on the network.
"We are
continuing to invest in original series and exclusive programming that will
draw entertainment fans closer to their favorite stars," said Allen Shapiro,
chairman of TV Guide Network. "StandUp in
Stilettos and Rove LA will offer
viewers fresh comedy programming with some of the best-known celebrities in
Hollywood today, as well as up-and-coming talent."
