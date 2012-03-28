TV Guide Net Lines UpTwo New Comedy Series

Furthering its push into original programming, TV Guide

Network will launch two new comedy series this summer -- a stand-up series

hosted by The Office's Kate Flannery

and a talk show with comedian Rove McManus.

The net has ordered 10 half-hour episodes of Flannery's StandUp in Stilettos, with each show --

shot in front of a live audience at a comedy club -- featuring three stand-up

comediennes whose acts focus on women.

The series will begin production in late April for a June 16 premiere.

TV Guide will also have the U.S. premiere of Rove LA, McManus' one-hour weekly

Australian talk show that interviews Hollywood's biggest stars. Ten episodes

will debut on July 21 and 13 all-new episodes will start taping in September

for a later airdate on the network.

"We are

continuing to invest in original series and exclusive programming that will

draw entertainment fans closer to their favorite stars," said Allen Shapiro,

chairman of TV Guide Network. "StandUp in

Stilettos and Rove LA will offer

viewers fresh comedy programming with some of the best-known celebrities in

Hollywood today, as well as up-and-coming talent."