The TV Game(Rated M for Mature:May Contain Big Industry Battles)

This holiday season, the biggest contest in the gaming world will be the

no-holds-barred marketing battle between Microsoft’s Xbox One and Sony’s PlayStation 4. But the mega marketing

campaigns for dominance of the $26 billion

global gaming console business will

also highlight the larger issue of how the

TV industry is wrestling with its own gamechanging

technologies: The rise of over-the-top video and the growing popularity

of Internet-connected TVs and devices.

While much of the coverage has focused

on Apple, Amazon and Google, the

last generation of gaming consoles in many ways have

been the unsung heroes of the streaming video revolution,

playing an early role in connecting TVs to the

Internet and the rise of popular over-the-top services.

“Netflix is the biggest example of their impact,”

says Bruce Leichtman, president of the Leichtman

Research Group, who notes that Netflix usage shifted

from the PC to the TV after the service launched on

Xbox 360 in 2008 and on PlayStation 3 in ’09. “Today,

80% of Netflix users stream content to TV, and half

of that occurs over game consoles,” Leichtman says.

Nielsen reports about 94 million Americans used a

gaming console each month in the second quarter of

2013, while market research company Horowitz Associates

reports about half of all broadband homes

have the ability to stream TV programming from

their Internet-connected game consoles to the

TV. Says company president Howard Horowitz:

“They are by far the most popular way to stream

video to a television set.”

Half a Billion Competitors



But the over-the-top revolution that gaming

consoles helped forge also created daunting challenges

for new consoles, which will come into a

landscape where market researcher NPD Group

says there are already well over a half-billion Internet

connected-devices in U.S. homes.

“The dynamics of the market have changed

dramatically since the release of Xbox 360 and

PS3 in 2005 and 2006,” says Brett Sappington,

director of research at Parks Associates.

Further complicating matters is the

fact that many large tech companies,

consumer electronics manufacturers,

telcos and cable companies are pushing

their own streaming technologies into

the living room. “You have some of the

biggest companies in the world pouring

billions of dollars into trying to figure

out how to use the power of the Internet

to fundamentally transform the TV experience,” says

KC Estenson, senior VP and GM of CNN.com.

In addition to the game console makers, these players

include smart TV manufacturers such as Samsung

that are beefing up the apps on their connected TV

sets; tech and online companies such as Google, Apple

and Amazon that are said to be developing their own

pay-TV services; and operators such as Comcast and

Time Warner Cable that are deploying or developing

Internet-connected set-top boxes that can bring pay

TV and OTT content to the TV.

That makes the launch of new gaming consoles

this holiday season a kind of preliminary skirmish in

a much bigger battle for control of the living room

in 2014. “The amount of activity in this space has

increased geometrically just in the last six months,

and you will see a lot more next year,” says

PwC principal Chris Lederer.

PwC is predicting strong sales of the consoles

as hard-core gamers upgrade their systems,

with consumer spending in the gaming

console sector jumping from nearly $8.8 billion

in 2013 to more than $11.0 billion in 2017.

But that is slightly less than the $11.1 billion spent

on game consoles in 2008, and other analysts worry

about their longer-term prospects.

“I worry that we saw the apex of the market with

the last generation of game consoles,” says James Mc-

Quivey, VP and principal analyst at Forrester Research.

One problem is that the hefty processing power

needed to satisfy serious gamers makes the new $400

and $500 consoles much pricier than a $50 Roku box.

“The only people who are going to be buying game

consoles to stream video are going to be gamers,”

says Anthony Woods, founder/CEO of Roku.

That makes alliances with TV players and content

makers a crucial way to differentiate their offerings,

analysts note. “Content will be king for the success

of these boxes in a way that hasn’t been the case in

the past,” says McQuivey.

Strategy Play



In the battle to win over users, Mike Vorhaus,

president of Magid Advisors at Frank N. Magid Associates,

explains that “Sony and Microsoft have

adopted two very different strategies.” While

Sony has been focused on gamers and working

to undercut its rival on price, Microsoft is pitching

Xbox One as both a gaming console and a

home entertainment device.

Parks’ Sappington expects the PS4 to initially

outsell Xbox One in the U.S. because of its lower

price and its appeal among gamers. But after

strong holiday-season console sales this year,

the large installed base of existing consoles

could slow their adoption.

To attract new users, Microsoft has been working

to address one of the biggest problems in the

emerging OTT world — the difficulty of accessing

video from different sources. “Today, you have to switch between devices and inputs” for streaming

players, set-top boxes and game consoles,

creating a lot of headaches for users, says Ben Smith,

head of product for TV at Xbox One. “We wanted to

make that go all away…so that all my favorite channels,

all my games, TV, video and music are all in one place.”

In pursuit of that goal, Xbox One includes features

that provide access to live TV from a multichannel

provider; a unified search page that brings together

content from all the different apps; personalized

channels; and the ability to “snap” between games

and video. “It offers a very seamless experience

where I can be playing Madden [the football game]

and snap to the ESPN application on the right side

of it to stay tuned into what is going on in the sports

world,” says Raphael Poplock, VP of games and partnerships

at ESPN, which is offering an updated version

of its Xbox 360 app on the Xbox One at launch.

Operators like Time Warner Cable, Comcast and Verizon

have embraced using game consoles and other

connected devices to improve the services they offer

subscribers and to better compete with OTT services.

Mike Angus, senior VP and GM for video at Time Warner

Cable, notes TWC rolled out an authenticated app

on Xbox 360 last summer with an array of live channels

and on-demand content as part of a broader strategy to

make content available on more devices. “It gives you

the ability to use voice and motion controls and offers

consumers a much richer experience,” he says.

To further entice consumers, Microsoft last year

hired former top CBS executive Nancy Tellem as the

head of a newly created studio to lead an ambitious

plan to create original content.

As part of that effort, Microsoft made a deal to

work with Steven Spielberg on a TV series based on

the popular game Halo, along with signing a wideranging

alliance with the NFL. “This partnership will

completely redefine the way fans experience the NFL

in their living rooms, with a variety of interactive features

and a fantasy football experience that is integrated

into live viewing,” says Wil Mozell, senior VP,

Xbox Entertainment Studios.

Microsoft has also worked hard to sell content

partners on the value of the Xbox platform, and the

company has been willing to adapt to the traditional

business models of programmers and operators. “If

they were not willing to entertain a model that is core

to us, which is the authenticated model, we would not

have a service together,” says Poplock.

Virtual Players



A very different approach can be found at Sony. Its

studio has been active in producing and distributing

content for over-the-top players, and its Crackle adsupported

OTT service offers a wide array of original

and library content. But PlayStation has generally focused

on a smaller selection of the most popular OTT

offerings — Netflix, Hulu Plus and others that can be

found on most connected devices.

This may dovetail with long-standing rumors that

Sony is looking to launch a virtual MSO that would

deliver a pay-TV subscription service over its connected

PlayStation consoles. Sony declined to make

executives available to discuss its strategies.

In recent years, the difficulty of getting rights to

a wide range of content from programmers that are

loath to cut deals that might jeopardize the $70 billion

subscription pay-TV market has slowed the development

of the virtual MSO.

That conundrum is particularly problematic for

Apple, Amazon and Google, who have long been rumored

to be developing some kind of a virtual MSO.

But programming rights might be less of an issue for

Sony. “Because of their large user base, the consoles

offer a Trojan horse for a virtual MSO that in many

ways is more powerful than what Apple or Google

can offer,” says Leichtman. “If you don’t have all the

programming, people have less reason to buy a new

device. But if they already have a console, they may

be willing to sign up for a less-complete package of

programming. As a content owner and producer, Sony

is in the best position of anyone to do this.”

"If you look back a few years you wouldn't have expected Microsoft to have gotten such a head start" in content alliances, "because Sony is a content producer and has a studio," says Jonathan Doran, principle analyst at Ovum. "But its strategy for next generation TV seems very fragmented, and it's hard to understand what direction they want to go."

He cautions, however, that the prospects for game consoles maintaining their dominant position in delivering over-the-top video to the TV set is clouded, given the fact that consumption of video is rising much faster on other devices.

One potential threat comes from pay TV operators themselves.

As reports continue to circulate that Amazon is looking to launch some kind of set-top box or device with a streaming service in 2014, and both Google and Apple are said to be talking to programmers about the launch of their own TV services, operators are working to bring some of the advantages of over-the-top delivery of video into their offerings.

In addition to their TV everywhere efforts, several — notably Dish, Verizon and Comcast — already offer their own streaming services, and some operators — including Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Cox — have been testing or deploying set-top boxes with Internet connections that could deliver cloud-based services with video and interactive features.

In the company's third-quarter earnings call, Comcast President and CEO Neil Smit noted that deployments of its X1 platform that offers cloud-based services has produced "a meaningful" reduction of churn and that it had also boosted VOD viewing and paid VOD transactions.

Time Warner Cable meanwhile is testing its own Internet connected box, reports Angus. These cloud-based platforms will allow them to very rapidly make changes in the services, navigation and features they offer, "just like you can on the Web," he says. "You can change the guide experience and add new features and functionality."

But the rollout of these boxes may not have much of an impact on their alliances with game console manufacturers. Angus stresses that working with consumer electronics manufacturers is part of their strategy for both delivering more content to more devices and at the same time improving the overall experience.

"Our strategy is a combination of deploying rich set-top box experiences and then finding how we can deliver a similar experience to an Xbox, Roku or iPad," he says. "And we want to integrate that experience so that if I have something on my DVR, I can pull that into my Roku or Xbox and access it as well so I have a very seamless whole home experience."

At least in the short run, these alliances also provide operators and programmers with valuable experience in developing next generation TV services.

Still, it will take a while for more advanced set-top boxes to make their way into a larger number of homes, which makes the game consoles a more appealing platform for developers.

"Comcast has been the most aggressive in upgrading boxes and developing an app platform," says Jeremy Legg, senior VP of business development and multiplatform distribution at Turner Broadcasting. "But it is still early days. It is hard and expensive to replace millions of boxes."

Legg and other programmers also stress that there are a number of questions about "what kind of content and what kind of experience" they would want to deliver over-the-top to the TV screen, where they already have channels delivered via the set-top box.

Sean Knapp, CTO at Ooyala adds that content providers already have a lot of experience with video on PCs, tablets and smartphones, "but the 10-foot experience for the TV is just starting to open up" and "a huge battle is developing for the start screen on the TV set" that has long been controlled by the pay TV operators.

"The spoils are...a share of the broadcast TV industry," Knapp says. "Right now, it is hard to predict who will gain the edge."