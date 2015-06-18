TV Executive Norman Horowitz Dies at 82

Former MGM/UA Telecommunications president and CEO Norman Horowitz died at the age of 82.

Horowitz died from a heart attack at his home in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

The Bronx native began his career in TV at Screen Gems in 1956 as an editing room assistant. His career also saw stops at Columbia Pictures Television, CBS/Viacom for a two-year stint and back to Columbia as president of the TV group until he left in 1976.

He then founded Polygram Television and was later president and CEO of MGM/UA Telecommunications in the mid-1980s.

Horowitz is survived by his son Steven G. Horowitz and his children, his daughter Eileen Horowitz Bastianelli and her daughters and his ex-wife Florence Horowitz.