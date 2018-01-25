Up TV Debuts ‘Morgan Family Strong’ March 1

Family network Up TV will premiere the docuseries Morgan Family Strong, centered around country singer Craig Morgan, Thursday, March 1. The series will follow Craig and family (wife Karen, daughter Alexandra and sons Kyle and Wyatt) at home and on tour as they handle the heartbreak of losing Craig and Karen’s son Jerry in a tragic accident.

“Craig and his family are so genuine, real and authentic that we immediately fell in love with them and knew that their story was a perfect fit for Up and our viewers,” said Timothy Kuryak, senior VP, unscripted development and production, Up. “They are such a fun and loving family, yet in the face of a terrible tragedy, they have turned to one another and grown stronger.”

Viewers will see the Morgans open a family store, The Gallery at Morgan Farms, and Craig writing songs for an upcoming album. The family will also explore the Alaskan wilderness and take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry.

Morgan Family Strong is produced for Up by Nashville-based Heart Bridge Media. Executive producers are Heart Bridge Media’s Sean Overbeeke, Matt Case and Nate Griffin.

Morgan’s songs include “Bonfire,” Almost Home” and “Redneck Yacht Club.”



(Photo via Matthew Straubmuller's Flickr. Taken on January 15, 2011. Reviewed on August 27, 2015. Using Creative Commons License 2.0. Photo was resized to fit 16x9 aspect ratio)