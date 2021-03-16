TV by the Numbers: College Basketball, 2021 Players Championship Lead for Watch-Time

This is a quick snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of Mar. 8-14, revealing the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape , and the top shows and networks by TV ad impressions with insights via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 17 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

College basketball retained its grip on the top of the ranking, capturing 2.64% of all minutes watched during the week. The PGA Tour’s 2021 Players Championship came in second place (1.42%), followed by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (0.98%). The Voice rose from tenth to seventh place week-over-week, and essentially tied with the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, both with 0.63% of watch-time. Dateline: Secrets Uncovered was a new entrant to the ranking, taking No. 23 with 0.43%.

Thanks in part to the 2021 Players Championship and The Voice, NBC moved into first place, capturing 7.72% of all minutes watched last week. ABC, Fox, Fox News Channel, CNN, Nickelodeon, Bravo and TV Land all maintained their ranking positions week-over-week, while Ion Television had the biggest increase among the networks, moving from No. 15 to No. 12, thanks in part to reruns of Blue Bloods and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Top Shows and TV Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

March Madness is approaching, and TV ad impressions for college basketball are going up: There was a 44.57% week-over-week increase, up to 2.3 billion, for games during the last week. The Voice rose up the ranking to fourth place with 587.8 million TV ad impressions, while the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards snagged seventh place with 506.3 million TV ad impressions. Impressions for The Bachelor edged up to 312 million, a 9.86% increase from the previous week.

CBS continues to rule the network rankings, with its 5.9 billion TV ad impressions constituting a slight 1.61% increase from the previous week, driven in part by The Price Is Right, college basketball and the Grammys. Thanks in part to The Voice and the 2021 Players Championship, NBC rose up to second place with 4.2 billion impressions. TLC was another network with a week-over-week increase: it snagged 494.9 million impressions, with top shows including 90 Day Fiancé, Sister Wives and My 600-Lb. Life. Notably absent is TBS, which was No. 14 on the ranking the previous week but dropped to No. 63 (44.2 million impressions).