TV Braces for the Apple Tablet

Newspaper and magazine executives aren't the only ones

buzzing about what Apple may have in store for them Jan. 27, when the company

unveils its new media device tentatively known as the Tablet. Television

executives, too, are pondering how yet another "over-the-top"

platform for TV watching could change the dynamics of their business models.

While the details are still speculative until today's press

conference at 1 p.m., the Tablet is expected to be an elegant large-screen

device with applications like Apple's iTunes and the ability to act as both a

text reader and video player. For TV industry watchers, however, the big

questions concern the device's potential to disrupt both traditional TV

distribution models and the recent disruptors challenging it.

TV in the Cloud

Reports of Apple's recent talks with CBS, Disney and other

content companies have already fueled speculation about plans to launch a "best

of TV" subscription service. An Apple pay-TV service, potentially featuring

broadcast programming, would pose a dramatic challenge to incumbent providers

and could upend the economics of program carriage. (See related: "What Would An Apple Pay TV Service Look Like?")

But more recent reports that the company is looking to

change its pricing of TV programs on iTunes have signaled a potential challenge

to video streaming players like Hulu.

The Apple TV device, unveiled in 2007, already connects

consumers TV sets to the iTunes library of pay-per-download programs. But reports

that Apple is talking to content providers about lowering the price from $1.99-

to 99 cents-per-show-beyond illustrating yet again the company's desire to force

the entertainment industry to accept its model for online transactions-have

played into speculation that the company wants to go head-to-head with YouTube

and Hulu with a paid streaming service that could include live TV. (Hulu, a

joint venture among NBC Universal, News Corp. and Disney, plans to announce

subscription offerings this year.)

Apple's acquisition of streaming-media site Lala has added

to this speculation and the prospect of an "iTunes in the cloud," which would

enable users to store purchased programs on Apple's servers rather than their

own hard drives. That, in turn, would allow users to pull down content via a

variety of devices-be it a MacBook, iPhone or Tablet-whenever they want to view

a program.

An Opportunity and a Threat

Noting that most of what's been written about the Tablet is

still speculation, Craig Woerz, managing partner at interactive ad agency,

MediaStorm, said, "Like [Amazon's e-reader] the Kindle, this thing will

change and revolutionize the print business. But it could also bring the TV

business and iTunes to a larger screen opportunity."

Added Woerz: "The people I talk to look at every

product that comes out, and ask if it might further fragment the landscape.

With every technological evolution there is always an opportunity and a threat.

What is the real implication today? Can this device make it more appealing to sample

my content via a 10" screen versus a 3" screen, and can this bring HD on the

small screen?"

Media companies may also be waiting to see how the device

takes off and wonder whether it's really going to fill a need. Digital

marketing expert Ian Schafer, CEO of ad agency Deep Focus, said: "In order

for this to work for content companies, it needs to scale first. No one has

seen major scale that can compete with TV and that's always going to give TV

the seat at the head of the table. Eventually though, that rectangular table

will look a little more round."

One Time Warner insider suggested that the company was

excited about the prospect of the new device. Warner Bros. already has a deal

with Apple to provide content to iTunes and could be considering expanding that

to cover the new device. "People gravitate to the most popular brands, and

big brands help you attract the talent, reinvest in programming, bigger brands,

bigger hits," said the executive. "This could potentially fit in to what we're

working on in the digital home entertainment side of things."

What content providers will have to sort through are all the

issues they've already been grappling with in terms of new platforms. The

executive wondered what the windows would look like and what the pricing might

be. HBO, for instance, was the first company that got Apple to accept variable

pricing terms for its content on iTunes. And no one in the TV business wants to

give up control of their own brands or have someone else decide how it's paid

for.

"Apple is trying to reduce the cost on iTunes," said Dominic

Caristi, associate professor of telecommunications at Ball State University. "If they can make Desperate Housewives available for 99

cents, that's what people are used to paying for RedBox rentals. I do think a

smaller unit price would see more sales."

However, Caristi added a note of skepticism: "I don't

see it as that big a shift from what we're already doing. What is Verizon Vcast

doing? An Apple Tablet might be bigger, don't see it as big changer."

The whiz-bangs and widgets will also help define the extent

to which the Tablet becomes a game changer. "I think this has as much to

do with portable computing as it does with portable streaming," added

Schafer, "If it comes with built in Wi-Fi and 3G capabilities that's very

important for the commerce of content."

Chris Allen, VP and video innovation director for Starcom, wondered

how Apple's purchase of mobile advertising firm Quattro might also play into

Apple's ambitions to move into the advertising supported content business.

"That move was totally out of left field," said Allen. "It

suggests they're looking for some way to tie everything together, to create an

ad network, or to promote their own products through Quattro."

While Allen says marketers are always excited about what

Apple is bringing to market, there was guarded anticipation, "They're very

much about controlling their brand and how others ride that halo.

"Personally," he added, "I can't wait."