TV and Radio Veteran Gary Owens Dead at 80

Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In announcer Gary Owens died Thursday at his home. He was 80.

Owens famously was the show’s announcer on every episode on NBC from 1968-1974.

Known for his baritone voice, Owens got his start in radio. His daily radio show for KMPC Los Angeles aired for 20 years. He hosted the national radio show The Music of Your Life Network for 30 years. Billboard named him Top Radio Personality in the World in 1979 and, in 1995, he was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in Washington D.C.

Owens, who in 1980 received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was featured on thousands of network TV and animated cartoon episodes. The 2001 National Television Hall of Fame honoree’s voice was heard on such programs as Space Ghost, That 70’s Show and The Tonight Show. In addition, Owens had announced the alphabet on Sesame Street since the show began in 1969.

He is survived by Arleta, his wife of 57 years, and his two sons.