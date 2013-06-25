TV Ad Spending Up 0.3% in Q1

Advertising spending on TV rose 0.3% in the first quarter,

but some types of TV did better than others.





According to new figures from Kantar Media, broadcast TV was

down 5.2% because of weaker primetime ratings. Broadcast was also hurt because

high-rated NCAA Final Four games aired in April this year, rather than March.





Gains were recorded by cable TV, which was up 5.2%, and

Spanish-language TV, which jumped 13.5%.





Syndication was off 1.1% and spot TV dropped 2.4%.





Overall, total advertising expenditures in the first quarter

declined 0.1% to $20.2 billion from a year ago, according to Kantar. Magazines

were up 0.6%, newspapers were down 4%, radio was down 1.7% and outdoor was up

4.3%.





Kantar has changed the way it measures online display

advertising, so it wasn't included in this report.





"It has been a lackluster start for 2013,

with flat year-over-year results due in part to strong 2012 growth caused by

political and Olympic ad spending," Jon Swallen, chief research officer at

Kantar Media North America, said in a statement. "Data from the early

second quarter are mixed, suggesting marketers are still being cautious and

conservative with ad budgets. However, there are some bright spots, including

healthy growth for Hispanic media and outdoor."