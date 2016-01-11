TV Academy Taps Breakwhitelight PR to Handle Emmys

The Television Academy has hired breakwhitelight PR to handle the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Breakwhitelight PR, which first began working with the TV Academy in December, will manage the Hall of Fame, Television Academy Honors, Los Angeles Area Emmys®, the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, membership events, Emmy Magazine and general Academy business.

The Academy had previously used agency PMK•BNC.

A date for the 68th Emmy Awards has not yet been announced.