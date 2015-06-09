TV Academy Pushes Back Emmy Nominations Announcement

The Television Academy is pushing back the annual early-morning announcement of the Emmy nominations this year by three hours.

Orange is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba and John Stamos, who will star in Fox’s upcoming Grandfathered, will present the nominations for the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 16. The announcement will be live-streamed from the Silver Screen Theater at the Pacific Design Center in Hollywood, Calif.

Spike Jones, Jr. will return to produce the nominations ceremony this year, marking the fifth year he has produced the Primetime Emmy nominations announcements.