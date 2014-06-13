TV Academy Elects Askin to Chair Past Presidents and Past Chairs Council

Dick Askin has been voted as chairman of the Television Academy’s Council of Past Presidents and Past Chairs.

His appointment is effective immediately.

Askin, who served successive terms from 2003-2007 as chairman and CEO of the Academy, will helm the Council, which advises the organization’s current elected officials.

The longtime Academy board member is the CEO and president of entertainment consulting firm Askin & Company, Inc. He is also former president and CEO of Tribune Entertainment Company and was awarded the Academy’s Syd Cassyd Founder’s Award in 2012.