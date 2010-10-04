Turning TowardThe Future

Phil Kenthas a lot on his plate,

and therefore a lot on his mind.

As chairman and CEO of Turner

Broadcasting System, Kent

oversees a massive group of

businesses, both domestically

and around the world. And

from shaking up CNN to driving

his highly valued entertainment

networks through a constantly

evolving marketplace,

that is no easy task. But as his

company turns 40, it is racking

up success stories—and new

talent—with properties like

Conan O’Brien, Piers Morgan

and NCAA basketball coming

to Turner networks.

With all of this going on,

Kent sat for a rare interview

withB&C Executive Editor

Melissa Grego. Conducted over

two separate phone calls—one

before and one after the shakeup

at CNN—an edited transcript

combined from those

wide-ranging conversations

follows.

You are probably aware that there is

speculation in the industry that it was

your decision to let Jon Klein go from

CNN.



No, it’s not true.

So, what exactly prompted the reorganization,

and whose idea was it?



It was [CNN Worldwide President] Jim Walton’s

idea. Jim and I have been talking for a long time

about how to raise the level of the journalism,

about how to get a more global, multi-platform

journalistic voice. He told me he didn’t think

the structure we had was the right one anymore,

and he wanted to make these changes.

And I agreed immediately and supported it.

This was his decision.

So, it wasn’t a referendum on the new

primetime slate. Do you still believe in it?



Completely. It had nothing to do with the slate.

In fact it would have been probably logical to

some to wait, but we actually thought the best

thing to do was to do this sooner and not have

the launch of the new shows disrupted by a

management change. It has nothing to do with

the new shows…and if they work, Jon Klein

gets a good share of the credit.

Is there anything you would like to say

about Klein and his service to CNN?



I think Jon Klein did a lot of good here; he had

one of the longest tenures in CNN’s history as

head of the network. He brought a lot of editorial

leadership at a time when we badly needed

it six years ago. I don’t have anything but good

things to say about Jon.





How much of a concern are the ratings at

CNN’s U.S. flagship?



Well, they’re a concern because they’re lower

than they’ve been in a long time, but we’ve had

low ratings before. And I’m confident that they

will come back. It’s one part of the business, but it’s the part that people pay a lot of attention

to and it does have some reputational effect.

And over a long-term, sustained basis, it could

have a carryover effect to some of the other platforms,

though we haven’t seen any of that to

date. But it’s obviously a concern when

you’re getting much smaller audiences

for a consistent period of time

than you’re used to getting.



Have you set any time

line at CNN for getting

the ratings back on the

upswing?



We all feel a sense of urgency,

but not panic. It’s

a very solid business. It’s

going to have its best year; its

profi ts are multiple hundreds of

millions of dollars. It has a very

strong dual revenue stream,

healthy subscription fees from

cable and satellite operators

and phone companies as well as premium

CPMs, so there’s no sense that the house is

on fire. But there’s a strong sense of urgency

and sheer disappointment that we’re not getting

the levels of audience that we think we

should be getting.

With Piers Morgan replacing Larry King,

do you see it as a challenge that Piers

is not known as an interviewer to U.S.

audiences?



It could be a short-term challenge, but this is

the beginning of a series I hope will be on for

many, many years.





Katie Couric’s deal at CBS is up in May.

Do you see a place for her on CNN?



I would not want to speculate on that. Katie

is a brilliant journalist; she has to decide what

her future is at CBS, and I would afford her the

same courtesy others would to our talent. They

should decide what they want to do with their

current employer before speculating what

they’d want to do with others.



There’s been tons of talk about CNN and

CBS News hooking up.



Yes, for a long time.

Where does that stand; are you talking

with them?



We talk a little. We are very

friendly with that company

as you know; we

made one of largest

sports rights deals

in television history,

with CBS

with the NCAA

with the same execs

we talk to news

about, who would be

Les [Moonves] and Sean

[McManus]. Both great

guys and good friends, but there’s

nothing going on right now about that. To be

fair, we talked in the past, we’ll probably talk

in the future, and we do things together, particularly

in terms of sharing talent.





What was your reaction to Steve Burke

replacing Jeff Zucker?



I was not surprised. I expected it; not that I had

any inside information, but I expected it and I

think Steve Burke is one of the best executives

in media today.

Were you surprised about the timing?



No, we’ve been through mergers ourselves.

Mergers create a certain level of anxiety in all

the ranks and also the upper management.

I think it’s always good when the company

that’s “buying”—and I put “buying” in quotes

because it was a complicated transaction—

can make announcements sooner rather than

later. My guess is that it’s a good thing that

they at least announced that part of it, and

they have a very talented pool of executives.

Steve Burke has a very high-class opportunity.

He has very good people there, and he is truly

one of the best and most broadly experienced

executives in all of media.



How well do you know David Westin?



I’ve known him for years. I don’t know him

very well; he seems like a very nice, competent

guy. All conversations over the years have been

very friendly. I have lot of respect for what he

did there.

Have you been in touch with him since his

announcement?



No.

What about Steve McPherson?



I don’t know him at all. There’s lots of people

who used to have big jobs whom I’m friendly

with. I’m friendly with Andy Lack, I’m friendly

with Andy Heyward. But it doesn’t mean I’m hiring

them. By the way, I know those two more

than David Westin.

Do you see any of the big changes at Disney/

ABC affecting your business at all?



Not at all. All companies have executive

changes from time to time.





Of course, there has been talk about the

possibility that Disney could put ABC up

for sale. What’s your take on it?



I’d be surprised if they do it. I think the network

television business has a brighter future now

than it may have had a few years ago because

of retransmission consent payments, and I’d be

surprised if they did that. And, quite frankly,

people don’t expect someone in my position to

say this, but I want the broadcast networks to

do well because they produce a lot of programming

that we want to buy a few years later for

our entertainment networks. I would actually

be disappointed if they sold ABC; I think that’s

a good asset for the Walt Disney company.

Would you like Time Warner to acquire

all or a portion of ABC if it were put up

for sale?

I think that we are in the right businesses with

the cable networks, both ad-supported under

Turner and the world’s leading pay network

under HBO. I don’t

see the burning need

here, but that’s more a

question to ask my

boss, Jeff Bewkes.

Do you see

Turner or

Time Warner

or yourself making

any sort of big

acquisition or joint

venture a la NBCU as

part of your growth plans? Or anything

smaller? Maybe something on the Time

Warner level that would impact your

group?



I think that’s a great question. We’ve spent

the better part of the last decade trying to get

Time Warner the right size, with the right mix

of businesses, and now since we’ve made the

decision to divest the cable business and AOL,

we have a great mix in terms of a very contentfocused

company. In terms of future M&A, we

will always look at a good domestic cable channel,

we will always take a hard look at a good

international channel or group of channels.

Andrew Tyndall was quoted in B&C as

saying that there will be no broadcast TV

in 10 years. Do you think that will be true?



I don’t think that’s true. I think that there is a

strong audience and advertiser need for local

television. I cannot imagine a country without

local television stations and local news. Yes, local

cable systems can do that, too. I guess I can

be surprised, but I don’t see that happening.

Carriage fees paid for TNT and TBS in

particular certainly come up in a lot of

the broadcasters’ retrans pitches: If TNT

is going to get a buck a sub and draw a

fraction of the audience of Fox, the operators

should be paying Fox at least that

much. Do the cable operators then ask

you the same question?



First of all, that’s mixing apples and oranges.

We also give a signifi cant amount of advertising

time back every hour to the cable operator to

sell locally, which is not the arrangement with

broadcasters. I don’t think it’s out of whack.

Still, the bulk of the networks’ revenue is going

to be advertising. This is just a deserved second

revenue stream for them. I do not think it’s an

undue burden on the cable operators.





So, you’re not concerned it is a burden

that will be passed on to you?



Oh, I’m sure, there’s no doubt, it will

be used in negotiations with us, but

our networks stand on their own.

We deliver very valuable programming

to our distribution customers,

and we keep improving the

quality of the programming. We’ll

be starting the NCAA basketball

tournament next year, and I feel completely

comfortable with the value proposition

our networks bring against the rates

we ask for.





I have to ask a Conan question, of

course. Why invest in this daypart?



Listen, late night’s been very good to this company.

Adult Swim started as a hobby there and

is now making ad revenue in the U.S. competitive

with Cartoon Network. If you look at the

demos Conan is competing with, and look at

the demos on some of the programs that will

be the lead-in to Conan, I think this is going to

be tremendous.





What is your biggest concern for your

business, or the TV business in general?

Looking at the next 40 days, weeks,

months, what’s the biggest priority or

concern you have?



We’re at a very interesting inflection point in the business where all the technologies we’ve been

talking about for about a decade are really starting

to take effect now in terms of giving viewers

lots of alternative ways to fi nd programming. I

am concerned that in the future—it’s not going

to happen tomorrow, it’s not going to happen

next year—if we don’t make certain decisions

correctly in the next couple of years, we could

potentially help the disaggregation of network

brands, and that would be a very bad thing.

And I’m very concerned about the amount

of off-network programming for which we paid

significant prices to studios also being on Hulu

and Netflix and VOD and SVOD platforms.

Those are the things I’m more concerned about

long-term.

How important is it that the industry get

on the same page?



My hope, and I’m trying not to be too Pollyana-ish about this, is that market forces and

smart people thinking rationally

about what role

some of these platforms

can play will get us to

the right place. And

that’s why I know

some people think

we have been messianic

or religious

about TV Everywhere,

but it’s not out of ego.

We think it’s a really important

development to preserve

the ecosystem. We’re trying to address

two issues: how to get to the consumer

the content, what they want, where they want

it, how they want it, but still hold up the underpinnings

of the business where content is

being paid for. And the best way to do that,

I think—whether you want to use the words

“TV Everywhere” or the technical term, “authentication”—

is authenticate that the consumer

is paying for these channels in some

form to someone, and then give them what

they want, anytime they want it, anywhere

they want it.





Do you think that figuring out this authentication

idea will add money to the

ecosystem?



Yes, and here’s why. I think once we can give the

consumer the content they want, where they

want it, when they want it, there will be more

consumption of the content. Then, the next

challenge is to get the ratings service to measure

it in as many ways as possible.

I think it will take longer for mobile,

but certainly Nielsen has an announced

timetable for being able to

measure broadband and VOD.

Now, [this will] bring to the

advertising marketplace even

more impressions, with Internet

viewing being priced with

television costs per thousand.

And I think this could lead to

a whole new golden age of television,

where we’ll have video on

the Internet to be priced competitively

in the ad marketplace with video on

television and maybe even more so.

What would you like to say in conclusion

about where Turner is and is going at the

40-year mark?



If you look at the 40-year arc of Turner, the

first 20 years was the launching of these iconic

brands, CNN, TBS—which used to be the

superstation—and TNT. And then what my

management team has done in the last decade,

and some people before me, is really take this

amazing legacy that Ted [Turner] left us and reinvent

it from within and constantly refresh by

bringing exciting new properties to it. We’ve also

done some things like HLN and TruTV and TBS,

which stopped being the superstation and [became]

the “Very Funny” network. So, you will

continue to see this kind of large and small innovation

from us. There’s no doubt in my mind

that I think our best years are still ahead of us.

What are you most proud of personally

about where Turner is going?



I’m proud of the management team. I think I’ve

assembled a team here that is the best of the

business. Whether it’s in programming, journalism,

ad sales, distribution, I think I’ve got the

best team in the biz.

And that’s the thing I’m most proud of. There

was a handful of these amazing people like Ted

Turner and John Hendricks who forged this

industry, and I think we’ve taken it to a whole

other level. And I’m very focused now on preparing

a new generation of leaders to someday

take over for all of us. But not too soon.

What is

the plan to turn CNN around? Have you given your team any sort of timeframe for

turning things back around?

We remind people all the time, but we're launching

a new show at 8 o'clock, not without some controversy. It's a very intelligent

discussion/debate show. It's not quite pure discussion, not quite pure debate

with Elliot Spitzer and Kathleen Parker and many guests, and I think we're going

to prove you can have a really interesting discussion without people

screaming at each other. And I think that's completely within the purview

for CNN to do that. We were basically the network that created this format with

Crossfire. We're trying to do that

again. And if we produce this according to our vision, it's going to be a very

intelligent issue discussion show with very bright people who have strong

points of view. And I think that's completely within the brand purview of CNN.

What are

the primary things you're looking for this Managing Editor to bring to the

table?

One of the things we would like to see -- in

addition to the hundreds and thousands of people who work at CNN that are very

focused on the day-to-day and the newsgathering and producing a show at 2

o'clock and producing a show at 6 -- is somebody who has been given the luxury

of perspective and oversight to focus on the handful of stories every week that

are really important; explain, using all the different resources of CNN, why they're

important, what these stories are really about, put as much perspective behind

them and why they should matter to people.

Why is

Piers Morgan the person to replace Larry King?

A lot of people know Piers Morgan as a judge and a

personality but for those who watch him in the UK, who watch his show there, he

is a fantastic conversationalist and interviewer with a range of different

guests. I wouldn't say I watched as much as Jon Klein probably did or Jim

Walton, but I've watched enough sampling of it to agree and to know that he is

one hell of an interviewer. And I thought following Larry King, to bring a

really fresh face to CNN, to fill that role of being a great interviewer, a

great conversationalist, who can work either in a news environment or a celebrity

guest or an entertainer, I thought that was just a really good strategy.

CNN has

an absolutely great brand reputation as standing for unbiased news and being a

technological innovator. But the network has been criticized for getting beat

or having a lag time in confirming news. Is that something you are looking to

have your team improve on?

As a headline, I'm much more concerned about being

right than being first. I will always choose right over first. That being said,

I'd like to see us break as much news as possible, but I'd also like to be

right, and in the age of Internet when a blog or Facebook posting can sometimes

break news, in a news organization that tries to have a strong set of standards

-- including a strong set of sources -- it becomes more challenging to be first

all the time. It's not an excuse; it's a reality.

It sounds

like, correct me if I'm wrong, you really are focused on the cable network

business, with little interest in broadcast or station assets.

Absolutely. But broadcast is an important component

in the ecosystem because we need them to be successful. Nothing would make me

happier than to see a whole new successful slate of new comedies and dramas

that we can acquire one, two, three, four years from now. I'd love to see --

with all the money the networks are getting from retrans -- them invest more

heavily in drama and comedy so we have more programming to acquire, and I would

imagine our main competitors would say the exact same thing.

Broadcast

vs. cable simply put is an interesting topic. The message from Turner is loud

and clear that you think there should be more parity in pricing between

broadcast and cable.

Absolutely.

How do

you see that gap being closed?

Closed is a relative term. I don't know if it will

ever be closed but I still think an awful lot of narrowing can happen, which

gives us enormous potential for growth.

Closed is going to be challenging, given that's

depending how you count The CW, four or five of them and 40-plus, 50-plus

viable cable channels that sell ad time. Closed I think is tough. What we talk

about is narrowing the gap. We've closed the gap in cost per thousands for sports,

we've closed the gap in CPMs for news, there really is no gap in kids anymore

because the broadcast networks are basically out of the kids business. In

entertainment a milestone for us was in the upfront, selling the Conan O'Brien

show in late night. I think the opportunity is to narrow, if not ever close,

the gap in primetime entertainment.

How do

you think cable & satellite operators will pay for the retrans fees for

broadcasters?

They are still making a lot of money. Look at their

financial statements. They're still doing very, very well. I don't know exact

payments, but the rates I'm hearing about are not unreasonable given the value

of network primetime programming and they should get paid. One of the great

misconceptions out there is they've never paid before. They have been getting

paid for 20 years; they've just been getting paid in a different way. They've

been getting paid in the form of channel launches, of cable channels. Now those

days are over.

What is

your priority for each of the main divisions of Turner -CNN we covered- what

about TNT?

For TNT we've had, for the most part, a very good

track record for original programming. We've had a few that have not succeeded,

but for the most part we've had some solid successes, like with The Closer, Rizzoli and Isles, and solid successes like Men of a Certain Age and HawthoRNe,

Leverage. And we're also very excited

about what we're acquiring, we're very excited about getting The Mentalist in the near future.

Speaking

ofBig Bang and

syndication, you've certainly made some innovative deals in the syndication

field, especially with models you used with Tyler Perry and Debmar-Mercury.

These deals are very important to the success of the network, too, are they

not?

That's a great example. I think people now take for

granted the success with Tyler Perry. We took a risk of producing years of episodes

all at once. We took a small test, the results were promising and we rolled the

dice. We did it a second time, with Meet

the Browns and we did it more

recently, not with Tyler, but Are We There

Yet? And these shows are successful not only in terms of ratings but also

in terms of the diverse audience composition, which helps us to increase our reach,

which is important to advertisers.

What's

the next model? It does shine a light on the fact that there are a lot of

different ways of doing business. How important is it that your team is coming

up with new models?

We're always thinking of new ways. I like to think

one of the things that defined the early years of Turner, and particularly Ted

Turner, was audacity and doing things that other people wouldn't have done or

thought couldn't be done. And Ted has been gone a long, long time but we

like to think we still have a lot of that audacity in our genes here. Doing

something like rolling the dice on 100 episodes of House of Payne, or Steve Koonin flying to California to meet Conan

O'Brien who had never heard of him and probably never watched TBS, was

similarly audacious. These are just examples of ambition and audacity, and we

try to be very buttoned up about our business.

On Cartoon

Network:

Cartoon is a wonderful business, I can't tell you

its financial statement, but it's a high margin business, having its best year

ever. Kids programming is getting tougher because of macro issues around

advertising, particularly around food and beverage, but the toy business is

getting stronger and we have a special position, especially with boys. And

we're building on that. I think we have some very promising new series

particularly one called Adventure Time.

Adult Swim was a hobby where we experimented with some useless hours on a kids

network and said, ‘Hey what can we do with this?' and we wound up creating a

network of nearly equal value to Cartoon.

On TruTV:

Another example, bought the half of CourtTV we

didn't own. The people who created and built CourtTV over the years did a fine

job, but we felt it maximized its potential. We kept court coverage in the

daytime but we turned it into a whole different network in the afternoon and

evening. And did a wonderful brand change. This was a real inflection point year

for TruTV, where we went into the distribution marketplace and -- I don't want

to get into the numbers -- but we set a much higher carriage rate for TruTV

than we had gotten earlier and we will be doing this as more distribution deals

come up.

In terms of the upfront, we decided there were a

lot of deals we took in the past that we won't take again. And we set a much

higher minimum cost per thousand for TruTV, which we also got it. The goal is

to make TruTV as significant a network in the near future as TNT and TBS. Again,

it's not going to happen overnight, it's not going to happen in one or two

years, but that is the long term goal.

