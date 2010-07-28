Turner's TV Everywhere Goes Live with Verizon FiOS TV

Turner Broadcasting System has launched online-video services with Verizon FiOS TV offering access to full episodes of TNT and TBS shows within 24 hours of airing on TV.

FiOS TV subscribers can access Turner's online programming directly on the "TV Everywhere" sites for TBS (tbs.com/tveverywhere) and TNT (tnt.tv/tveverywhere), logging in using previously registered username and password. If customer log on through the Verizon FiOS TV Online site, they are redirected to Turner's respective network sites.

Shows currently in rotation on the service include TNT's The Closer, Rizzoli & Isles andLeverage, and TBS's Lopez Tonight, House of Payne andMeet the Browns. Turner expects to launch additional networks in the next few months.

