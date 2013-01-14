Turner, Warner Bros. TV Slip Into Netflix's Stream
Netflix has secured licensing rights to Cartoon
Network and Adult Swim animated and live-action programming as well as season
one of TNT's Dallas as part of an agreement announced Monday between
Netflix, Warner Bros. Television Group and Turner Broadcasting System Inc.
Netflix beginning March 30 will offer complete past seasons
of Cartoon Networks shows such as Adventure Time, Ben 10, Regular Show,
Johnny Bravo and Green Lantern as part of their "Just for Kids"
section, according to network officials. The Internet TV subscription service
will also offer Adult Swim shows such as Robot Chicken, Aqua Teen Hunger
Force, Sony Pictures Television's The Boondocks and Warner's Childrens
Hospital.
The deal also includes the freshman season of TNT's hit
series Dallas, which will appear on Netflix beginning in January 2014,
said the network.
"The industry has evolved so that TV Everywhere and
subscription video on-demand services can coexist with the appropriate
windowing strategy, while allowing for more content flexibility to meet
consumer demand in the changing digital landscape," said Deborah K.
Bradley, senior vice president of program acquisitions for Turner Broadcasting
in a statement. "We're happy to offer our popular programming to Netflix
members, as SVOD services have become another way to grow audiences and can
introduce new viewers to our programming."
