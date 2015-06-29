Turner, Warner Bros. Sign Boomerang Content Deal

Turner Broadcasting and Warner Bros. said they reached a global agreement to bolster original content for the rebranded Boomerang.

They said this represents the first-ever original content being developed exclusively for Boomerang, including nearly 450 half-hours of programming from Warner Bros. Animation. The content will be shown on all Boomerang channels worldwide and on some Cartoon Network channels internationally, along with potential crossover with Turner Broadcasting's Pogo, Boing, Toonami and Cartoon Network in the United States.

Boomerang also obtained more access to the classic animation portfolio from the Hanna-Barbera, MGM and Warner Bros. Animation collection, a total of 3,500 titles, ensuring that Tom and Jerry, Looney Tunes and Scooby-Doo! will remain staples on the network.

