Turner, Vubiquity Sign New VOD Content Deal

Turner Broadcasting has made a new deal to have its TV Everywhere, on demand content packaged and distributed by Vubiquity.

The companies said they have developed an automated system that tags and identifies content in high resolution and prepares it for VOD and dynamic ad insertion.

“We’re pleased to have collaborated with Vubiquity on this innovative solution for a more centralized, efficient and automated system to deliver Turner’s VOD content,” said Jennifer Mirgorod, executive VP, brand distribution of Turner Network Sales. “With our increased focus on delivering our programming assets to as many platforms as possible and the imperative need to monetize this content, the partnership with Vubiquity facilitates our objective to streamline and virtualize our content distribution process.”

The new system will get Turner’s programming to on-demand viewers faster, giving Turner more time to monetize its content within the C3 ratings window. Turner will also be getting valuable data that it hasn’t been receiving previously.

The content goes directly from Turner via fiber feeds, which give distributors higher quality encode than are now available on satellite. The technology also reduces costs, creating higher margins for Turner.

The deal is for three years. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Turner is a pioneer of TV Everywhere and shares in Vubiquity continued mission to deliver premium content on-demand that’s easily accessible to consumers and measurable through multiple platforms,” said Gabriel Berger, executive VP, sales, Vubiquity. “We’re excited to partner together on this initiative to provide an accurate, automated solution for capturing C3 content that we expect will accelerate this next phase of advertising growth.”