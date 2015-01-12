Turner Vet Joins Omnigon

New York-based digital consulting firm Omnigon has hired Phil Sharpe to the post of senior VP, client strategy and engagement.

Sharpe, late of Turner Broadcasting, will focus on the development and execution of all client strategies for Omnigon. Sharpe reports to Omnigon CEO Igor Ulis.

Sharpe spent the last 14 years with Turner, most recently as senior VP, digital strategy and competitiveness, where he helped to lead up digital initiatives across the Turner Broadcasting family.

