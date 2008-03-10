Turner Taps Cartoon Network New Media’s Paul Condolora

Paul Condolora, senior vice president and general manager of Cartoon Network New Media, was named senior VP, digital for parent Turner Broadcasting System's animation, young-adults and kids’-media group.

Condolora will head up digital strategy and development for Cartoon, Adult Swim, SuperDeluxe and GameTap.

He is based in Atlanta, reporting to Stuart Snyder, president of the group.

Condolora heads up day-to-day operations for Cartoon Network’s Web site and its various businesses, including new online multiplayer game Cartoon Network Universe: FusionFall.

Before joining Cartoon’s online operation in 2000, Condolora was VP of business development for Sony Pictures Entertainment in Los Angeles.