Turner Takes Fox's 'Cleveland Show'

Adult

Swim and TBS have jointly acquired the rights to Fox's latest animated hit, The

Cleveland Show, for a fall 2013 debut, sources confirm. The deal is

expected to be officially announced shortly.

That

makes three for Twentieth, which last week sold Glee to NBC Universal'sOxygen and Modern Family to NBCU's USA in a whirlwind spate of deals. Cleveland

went to the two Turner networks for approximately $500,000 an episode,

according to Variety, which broke the story this evening.

Oxygen

acquired Glee for $500,000 an episode, while USA paid $1.4 million per

episode to air Modern Family. That's just under what TBS paid for Warner

Bros.' record-breaking Big Bang Theory.

Family

Guy

spin-off Cleveland, which just completed its first season on Fox, already

has been renewed through season three. The show is created and executive

produced by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Henry and Rich Appel.