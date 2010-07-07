Turner Takes Fox's 'Cleveland Show'
Adult
Swim and TBS have jointly acquired the rights to Fox's latest animated hit, The
Cleveland Show, for a fall 2013 debut, sources confirm. The deal is
expected to be officially announced shortly.
That
makes three for Twentieth, which last week sold Glee to NBC Universal'sOxygen and Modern Family to NBCU's USA in a whirlwind spate of deals. Cleveland
went to the two Turner networks for approximately $500,000 an episode,
according to Variety, which broke the story this evening.
Oxygen
acquired Glee for $500,000 an episode, while USA paid $1.4 million per
episode to air Modern Family. That's just under what TBS paid for Warner
Bros.' record-breaking Big Bang Theory.
Family
Guy
spin-off Cleveland, which just completed its first season on Fox, already
has been renewed through season three. The show is created and executive
produced by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Henry and Rich Appel.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.