Turner Sports Ups Hong, Vertino

Turner Sports said that Matt Hong has been promoted to executive VP and general manager of Turner Sports and Albert "Scooter" Vertino has been promoted to senior VP of programming at Turner Sports and general manager of NBA Digital.

Hong will continue to lead the division’s business operations and digital sports portfolio including Bleacher Report, NCAA.com, March Madness Live and PGA.com while adding oversight of Turner Sports’ strategy, acquisitions and marketing. Hong, who previously held the position of senior VP and general manager of sports operations, will continue to report directly to Turner Sports president Lenny Daniels.

Vertino will add oversight of all business aspects to an NBA Digital portfolio that includes NBA TV, the league’s 24-hour television network, NBA.com, WNBA.com, NBADLeague.com and NBA LEAGUE PASS, as well as the league’s broadband and wireless business. Vertino will also now be responsible for the programming and scheduling for all sports content for the division including the NBA on TNT, MLB on TBS, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and PGA Championship. He will now report directly to Daniels.

