Turner Sports Tips Off Campaign for Hoops

Turner Sports is launching a promotional campaign for the new NBA season it calls "The Quest."

Spots feature NBA stars including LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers with comedian Mike Epps; Los Angeles Clippers Chris Paul, Paul Pierce and DeAndre Jordan with Billy Crystal, and D.L. Hughley with Houston Rockets James Harden and Dwight Howard.

The first spot, featuring Cleveland, will air Wednesday during Turner Sports telecast of the National League Wild Card baseball game on TBS. The spot will also be seen on TNT, NBA TV, NBA.com and on the NBA on TNT Facebook page.

NBA coverage on TNT begins Oct. 27 with the champion Golden State Warriors taking on the New Orleans Pelicans.