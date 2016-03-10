Turner Sports Teams Up With Snapchat Live Story

Turner Sports said it signed a multi-year content agreement with Snapchat to bring new viewing experiences to fans via Snapchat’s Live Story product.

The arrangement tips off with Turner’s coverage of the March Madness of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

As part of the deal, Snapchat users will have access to a variety of official brand marks, imagery and behind-the-scenes Snaps to better the storytelling of that premiere event. To compile the Live Story, Snapchat curates the thousands of submitted Snaps into a brief video that can be broadcast globally to millions of fans right on their mobile device. Each day, 10 to 20 million Snapchat users view a Live Story daily.

Advertising opportunities include Snapchat’s 3V, with full-screen, vertical video ads interspersed throughout user-submitted content.

“There is nothing more powerful on social than a passionate sports fan expressing their emotions during that pivotal moment of a game,” said Seth Ladetsky, senior VP, Turner Sports Ad Sales. “While providing fans the tools to enhance their shared experiences, we are also creating an opportunity for advertisers to showcase their brand in an organic environment rich with engagement and interaction.”

“By partnering with Turner Sports, we’re able to bring Snapchatters closer to the action and behind-the-scenes of the biggest plays, sideline moments, teams, and more starting with March Madness,” said Ben Schwerin, director of partnerships at Snapchat.