Turner Sports Reporter Craig Sager Has Died

Turner Sports broadcaster Craig Sager has died at the age of 65. The reporter, known for his lively sideline reports and colorful sport jackets, had been battling acute myeloid leukemia. He spent more than 30 years at Turner.

Sager got his start in sports in 1972 and also covered baseball and the Olympics but is best known for his basketball work. According to ESPN, a partnership between it and Turner Sports enabled Sager to work his first NBA Finals game in June, Game 6 between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, sparking heartfelt compliments from Cavaliers star LeBron James.

Turner president David Levy said in a statement:

“Craig Sager was a beloved member of the Turner family for more than three decades and he has been a true inspiration to all of us. There will never be another Craig Sager. His incredible talent, tireless work ethic and commitment to his craft took him all over the world covering sports.

“While he will be remembered fondly for his colorful attire and the TNT sideline interviews he conducted with NBA coaches and players, it’s the determination, grace and will to live he displayed during his battle with cancer that will be his lasting impact. Our thoughts and prayers are with Craig’s wife, Stacy, and the entire Sager family during this difficult time. We will forever be Sager Strong.”