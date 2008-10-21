Turner Sports Renews, Extends Contract With Advertising Partners

Turner Sports announced Tuesday it will be renewing contracts with AutoTrader.com, Hyundai, Southwest Airlines and T-Mobile as sponsors for its NBA on TNT coverage of the 2008-09 NBA season. In addition, the four companies will extend their sponsorship to the new NBA TV studio show as well as to NBA.com.



“The prime value of the NBA brand is reflected in the overwhelming response by Autotrader.com, Hyundai, Southwest Airlines and T-Mobile returning to TNT this season but also extending their partnerships to NBA TV and NBA.com,” said Jon Diament, executive vice president of Turner Sports ad sales and marketing. “Turner continues to create unique and meaningful multi-platform opportunities for our advertising partners to reach fans wherever they consume the NBA.”



AutoTrader.com will continue to sponsor TNT’s pregame coverage, while T-Mobile is set to sponsor the halftime show. Southwest Airlines will sponsor the game breaks and Hyundai once again sponsors the Inside the NBA postgame show.



The renewed partnership will commence Oct. 28 at 5:00 p.m. ET with NBA TV’s new studio show followed by opening night on TNT at 7:00 p.m. ET.