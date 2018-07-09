Turner Sports Names Poole Senior VP of NCAA Digital

Turner Sports said that Hania Poole has been promoted to senior VP of NCAA Digital and general manager of Bleacher Report Live.

Poole, who had been VP of business operations and general manager of NCAA Digital, will oversee all aspects of NCAA Digital—including March Madness Live—plus B/R Live, Turner’s new direct-to-consumer subscription streaming sports service.

Her responsibilities include day-to-day relationships with the leagues and the NCAA. She continues to report to Mark Johnson, senior VP and general manager of digital for Turner Sports.

“Hania has consistently demonstrated strong business and product acumen and exemplary leadership abilities throughout her career at Turner,” said Matt Hong, chief operating officer, Turner Sports. “She is uniquely qualified to leverage the success she has had growing NCAA Digital, and the highly-acclaimed March Madness Live, to additionally lead Turner Sports’ and Bleacher Report’s new live sports OTT offering, B/R Live.”

Before joining Turner Sports, she was senior product manager in Turner’s new product development group.